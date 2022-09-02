Baton Rouge Health District’s bid to get share of $1B in federal money falls short

A coalition including the Baton Rouge Health District fell short in its effort to win a share of $1 billion in federal grant money meant to promote economic development.

The district’s collaboration with the New Orleans BioInnovation Center was one of 60 finalists out of 529 applicants for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The group received $500,000 but did not make the final cut, though there may be other opportunities to boost funding for the group’s initiatives.

The Greater New Orleans Development Foundation was one of the 21 winners announced today and will receive about $50 million for H2theFuture, an effort to reduce the cost of producing “green hydrogen” using renewable energy.

Baton Rouge initiatives in the New Orleans/Baton Rouge collaboration included a new center on the Pennington Biomedical Research Center campus to commercialize and implement research and a gateway infrastructure plan to transform the Health District’s primary interstate entry points. The EDA has pledged to help finalists find other funding sources, says Steven Ceulemans, executive director of the Baton Rouge Health District.

Ceulemans says getting as far as it did in such a competitive process shows the value of the coalition’s initiatives and the Health District in general.

“It shows the value-add of an organization like the Health District as a convener and a catalyst,” he says.

