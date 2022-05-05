Baton Rouge Health District awards three local health care projects $30,000

The Baton Rouge Health District awarded three local health care projects $30,000 each as part of its first Launchpad Innovation Pilot Awards, the district announced today.

Five finalists presented project pitches and three were selected for the funding. They were:

BRG Fit! Total Health and Wellbeing from Baton Rouge General in partnership with the EBR School System;

Increasing Endometrial Cancer Awareness and Cure for Louisiana Women from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Woman’s and LSU Health Science Center – New Orleans;

Palliative Care Program for Persons Living with Dementia from Pennington Biomedical Research Center in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

The goal of the launchpad is to promote and support collaboration between health district members.

The launchpad is part of The Baton Rouge Health-Tech Catalyst, a health district project funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Another round of funding is tentatively planned for this fall.