Baton Rouge gun stores, hunters still facing ammunition shortage

A new report from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearm industry trade association, shows around 5.4 million people purchased a gun for the first time in 2021.

But finding ammunition to purchase has been an ongoing issue since the pandemic began and has yet to improve, WAFB-TV reports.

“In the economy, you have fridges that are hard to get, you have sofas that are hard to get, you have cars, computer chips, there are a lot of things that are hard to get; firearms and ammunition are no different,” says Joshua Davis, the owner of Louisiana Firearms in Baton Rouge.

He believes the ammo shortage is linked to supply chain issues, firearm producer Remington’s bankruptcy and demand that spikes and fades depending on political trends.

“It’s been going on for two years now. I think March will mark the anniversary of two years. It’s funny, whenever it first started everyone else was like, in a few months it will get better. Six months it will get better. Next year it will get better. Well, here we are two years later and things haven’t gotten better,” Davis says. Watch the full story.