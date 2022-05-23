Baton Rouge General ousts chief nursing officer

Monica Nijoka is out as vice president and chief nursing officer at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

The company plans to conduct a national search for a new chief nursing officer. In the meantime, Stephen Mumford, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will continue to be responsible for BRG’s nursing functions, officials say.

Nijoka has a long history with BRG, beginning her career at the hospital as a student nurse in 1975 and working her way up to vice president of patient care services by 2001, a position she held until 2005, according to the Healthcare Journal of Baton Rouge. She has also served as chief nursing officer at the NeuroMedical Center in Baton Rouge.