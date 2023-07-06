Baton Rouge General opens Louisiana Center for Bariatrics

Baton Rouge General Medical Center has opened the Louisiana Center for Bariatrics, offering surgical and nonsurgical approaches to fighting obesity.

With recent changes to the guidelines for weight loss surgery, BRG expects more people will qualify for weight loss surgery moving forward, though new drugs like Ozempic provide other alternatives, says Dr. Karalyn Bentley, one of the surgeons who will lead the center.

“For some patients, weight loss surgery isn’t the right option, or isn’t the ‘right now’ option,” she says.

Bentley and Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, the only female fellowship-trained surgeons in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery in Baton Rouge, according to BRG’s announcement, and Dr. Drake Bellanger, who specializes in obesity medicine and nonsurgical weight loss interventions, will head up the center at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus.

Bellanger says he helps patients who don’t qualify for surgery lose weight through medication therapy, nutrition counseling and lifestyle changes.

“Weight management treatments have evolved a lot in the past few years, and there are more options available to our patients than ever before,” he says.

The center’s surgeons also perform revisions to previous surgeries, which may be made necessary due to weight regain, anastomotic ulcers, hiatal hernia, severe reflux or heartburn, or a dilated sleeve or gastric pouch.

Our Lady of the Lake, Ochsner, Woman’s Hospital and the Baton Rouge Clinic also are among the Baton Rouge-area providers offering bariatric surgery. Pennington Biomedical’s Metamor Institute, affiliated with OLOL and other state and regional partners, opened last year.