Baton Rouge-founded Dream Motor Group expands to Miami

Dream Motor Group, founded in Baton Rouge, has expanded into the Miami market with the recent acquisition of two Mercedes-Benz dealerships, making the group the second largest seller of Mercedes-Benz cars in the U.S., according to the group’s founder.

Dream Motor Group’s founder and CEO Joe Agresti says he bought the Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Cutler Bay and Coral Gables as part of a roughly $750 million acquisition and expansion into the Miami market.

He says the acquisition makes Dream Motor Groups the second largest seller of Mercedes-Benz in the country. The deal closed July 31.

“Miami is a growing market conducive to business expansion,” Agresti says. “It’s business friendly and growing at a multiplicative rate. We expect the market to continue to grow.”

As part of the deal, he also bought a former police headquarters building in Coral Gables and an auto body repair shop in Cutler Bay.

Agresti, a former Business Report 40 Under 40 honoree and 2007 Young Businessperson of the Year, founded Dream Motor Group in Baton Rouge with his Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge dealership. Over the years, the group has expanded to Texas, Tennessee and Alabama.

“We started in Baton Rouge—it’s something I’m proud of,” Agresti says.