Baton Rouge firm tapped to create new ‘Tomb Raider’ website

While Valentine’s Day is known for romance, this year also marks the relaunch of “Tomb Raider,” the franchise video game series featuring Lara Croft.

California-based video game designers Crystal Dynamics tapped Baton Rouge-based ThreeSixtyEight to design and launch the new “Tomb Raider” website coinciding with the release of the remastered first three video games, originally released between 1996 and 1998.

“Working on the “Tomb Raider” website was a dream project for me,” says Adrian Owen Jones, chief growth officer at ThreeSixtyEight. “As a longtime fan of Lara Croft and gaming, I’m excited to contribute to her legacy. This website is designed to awaken the sense of adventure in every visitor, with interactive experiences that reflect the spirit of “Tomb Raider.’”

The Baton Rouge firm was selected for the project following a competitive process. The website was built in partnership with another Baton Rouge company—Vigilus—which provided back-end development support for the website.

The firm aims to channel the spirit of the video game series with puzzles on the website’s homepage as well as interactive adventures to encourage visitors to explore the world of Lara Croft. The remastered games were released Wednesday for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

ThreeSixtyEight has worked on several major projects over the last few years. The firm was nominated in April for a Webby Award—the internet’s highest honor—for its work on Louisiana Economic Development’s new Louisiana Entertainment website. ThreeSixtyEight is also behind the Better in BTR campaign, which the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge unveiled as a multiyear campaign earlier this month.