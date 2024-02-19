Baton Rouge film executives are getting to know industry players in Los Angeles

Executives from three Baton Rouge film production companies—Celtic Studios, Crafty Apes and Pixel Magic—recently hosted a networking happy hour event in Los Angeles.

According to Patrick Mulhearn, an industry consultant who served as executive director of Celtic Studios from 2009 to 2017, the purpose of the event was to “drum up business for Baton Rouge” now that both the actors’ and writers’ strikes have come to a close. He says the event was a success in that regard as some valuable industry connections were made.

Mulhearn says there are three critical considerations studios must factor in when deciding where to produce their films: incentives, infrastructure and crew base.

Baton Rouge is well positioned when it comes to incentives and infrastructure, but the city needs to rebuild its crew base if it hopes to “get back on the map” as a premier filming destination, Mulhearn says. This was one of the main goals of the Los Angeles networking event.

It is worth noting that Cory Parker, who took the helm of the Celtic Group in January, has stated that attracting and growing a well-trained crew base is one of his main priorities in his new role.