Baton Rouge experiences its hottest June on record

Louisianans have some extra latitude to curse the weather this summer. For some parts of the state, this time of year has never been hotter.

As a heat wave sits over the South, Baton Rouge saw its hottest June on record with an average temperature of 84.2 degrees. Smothering humidity brought the city’s heat index, or the “feels-like” temperature, above 110 degrees at times.

Out of 91 U.S. cities forecasting dangerous heat Thursday, Baton Rouge topped the list with a projected heat index reaching 117 degrees, according to an analysis by The New York Times. Shreveport, Lafayette and New Orleans made the top eight hottest cities.

This June was one for the books for New Orleans, too. It had its third hottest June on record at 84.6 degrees, shy of the 2022 record of 85.1 degrees, according to National Weather Service data.

South Louisiana residents spent days this month under excessive heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the South have been inundated with similarly insufferable heat. Thirteen people have died in Texas from the heat, according to the Associated Press, and almost 100 million Americans ended June under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

