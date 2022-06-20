Baton Rouge entrepreneur injured in North Carolina plane crash

A Baton Rouge entrepreneur was injured Thursday when a small plane he was in crashed near a North Carolina campground.

Three people were hospitalized with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening, according to official statements and local media reports. One of those hurt was Michael Franco, who with his wife, Erin, launched Red Stick Visual Solutions in 2020.

Sean Harrison of New Orleans also was injured, according to GoFundMe pages set up to help with Franco’s and Harrison’s medical bills, along with Jeffry Trufant, a camp director, who was also aboard, according to a statement by camp leaders.

A Cessna 172 crashed on the edge of Camp Kahdalea around 6:20 p.m. Thursday with three people on board, the camp’s directors say. A pilot and a passenger, who are parents of campers, were doing a flyover of the camp, according to the camp’s statement, which does not specify who was flying the plane.

Trufant was able to walk to get help. The pilot and remaining passenger were conscious and talkative when camp personnel arrived at the scene, explaining that the plane became unresponsive shortly before it went down in a wooded area on the outskirts of Camp Kahdalea, the statement says.

A current update on the status of the crash victims was not immediately available, though the GoFundMe pages for Franco and Harrison anticipate a long treatment and recovery process.