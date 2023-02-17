Baton Rouge education tech company wins PitchBR

Gnomic, a Baton Rouge-based education tech company, won the latest $1,000 investment prize from Pitch BR.

Gnomic executives pitched their project-driven computer science curriculum alongside two other companies—Chckup and Bloom—at Red Stick Social last night.

The company recently completed a beta trial of its software product designed to teach students how to code, according to Gnomic’s website. In collaboration with 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, the company worked with 60 local students. The company previously partnered with the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience teaching local students Python, a programming language.

Located in the Louisiana Tech Park, the company was founded by Joshua Anderson and Robert Ismo in 2021.

PitchBR, hosted by Nexus Louisiana, is open to scaleable early-stage companies based in Louisiana that have received less than $1 million in investments. There are two more PitchBR competitions scheduled for the year, in August and December.