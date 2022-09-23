Baton Rouge dad publishes collection of notes to his children 

Chris Yandle will be the first to tell you parenting doesn’t come with a handbook. But he’s written his own.

Instead of sprawling pages of tips, it’s a hodgepodge of multicolored sticky notes with Sharpie scribblings of affirmations, jokes and advice. He sticks them in his children’s lunch boxes, backpacks and binders to brighten their days.

The lunch notes started as a way to help Yandle’s oldest child as she navigated one of life’s most daunting challenges: middle school.

“It was more or less a reminder to her that I understand what you’re going through and while people may not be nice to you, you can still be nice to them,” he says. “Honestly, I thought [the note-writing routine] was only going to be like a week or two, because I thought I was going to forget one day and it was going to be a passing fad. A couple of weeks into it, she said she liked them and wanted me to keep doing them.”

That first note turned into a collection of over 900 more.

What started as a sweet, fatherly act turned into a heartwarming story that has been picked up by national television talk shows and news sites like The Kelly Clarkson Show, People magazine and the Today show, to name a few.

He now posts all of his notes to his children on his social media in the hopes of inspiring others. He’s even taken the first few hundred of his notes to Addison and turned them into a book called Lucky Enough, available on Amazon and at retailers like Target and Barnes & Noble.

