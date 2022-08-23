Baton Rouge-created app teams with Walmart

Baton Rouge-based tech company LLENA(AI) Health Solutions has secured a partnership with Walmart to provide personalized grocery shopping recommendations for customers via its app.

The app’s proprietary platform uses artificial intelligence to create individualized meal suggestions based on blood sugar, blood pressure and other preferences. LLENA (AI) was founded by Charlotta Carter, a Southern University alumna who went on to work for a number of tech companies Silicon Valley. Carter was diagnosed with diabetes in 2017, which led her to work with doctors to develop a way for patients to easily manage their nutrition, according to the company’s website.

Through the partnership, app users can now browse and purchase personalized foods from Walmart using the LLENA(AI) app’s Cook it Yourself module.

The app is available to Baton Rouge users on iOS and Android devices.