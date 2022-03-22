Baton Rouge Court Reporters acquired by national firm

Baton Rouge Court Reporters, one of the leading court reporting firms in Louisiana, has been acquired by Houston-based U.S. Legal Support Inc.

Operating for more than 35 years, Baton Rouge Court Reporters provides litigation support services statewide. Following its acquisition, Baton Rouge Court Reporters will have access to U.S. Legal Support’s network of offices and databases nationwide, while maintaining its Baton Rouge location.

U.S. Legal Support specializes in record retrieval, interpreting and translation, trial services and transcription services for law firms, corporations and insurance companies. See the company announcement.