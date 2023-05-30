Baton Rouge construction company wins contracts with three federal agencies

Baton Rouge-based Dynamic Construction Group announced that it has been awarded contracts with three federal agencies.

Dynamic has entered into contracts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children & Families, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Per the agreements, Dynamic will provide facility management and wraparound services at facilities to safely house and care for unaccompanied children in the ORR.

The scope of the work includes providing a full spectrum of care facilities and related support services throughout the nation, including campuses, youth care, education, supervision and associated solutions necessary to ensure the refugees’ health and welfare as they await placement with an appropriate sponsor.

Headquartered off of Sherwood Boulevard, Dynamic Construction Group has worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the past.