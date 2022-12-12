Baton Rouge pushed ahead on getting party promoters under control

Following a special meeting last week, East Baton Rouge Parish’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board has decided to move ahead with an effort to create possible regulations for entrepreneurs who promote parties at venues they don’t own.

The initiative follows violence at several promoter-driven events in Baton Rouge, though it is not entirely clear how the effort will jibe with state law.

Party promoters and venue owners typically come to an agreement on dividing up a night’s revenue, which may or may not be contractual. Promoters are not regulated or even defined by local statutes, which makes it hard to hold them accountable if something goes wrong.

David Facey, a recent appointee to the ABC board who operates the Dead Poet nightclub, wants the ABC’s attorney to work with the parish attorney’s office to come up with a “party promoter” definition. Promoters might be required to get bar cards like any other alcohol purveyor, which would create a system to keep track of them, or to obtain a license created for them. The Metro Council would have to approve the rules.

Facey is not aware of a “party promoter” definition in state regulations either. But an official with the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says promoters “are not permitted by the agency.”

“A permit holder must have control of the premises and alcohol service/selling function at all times,” Deputy Commissioner Deatrice Henderson told the board by email. “This responsibility CANNOT be altered by contract.”

But Facey says members don’t believe any owner is handing over responsibility of liquor selling to promoters or venue control, so they’re not looking to change anything regarding that prohibited action. Daily Report contacted the ATC commissioner’s office for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.