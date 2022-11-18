Baton Rouge company gets USDA grant to develop soft serve ice cream machine

Baton Rouge-based applied research and product development firm Inventherm has received a $650,000 Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to develop its innovative Cremmjoy Soft-Serve Ice Cream Machine for use in the restaurant and retail sector. Among the 34 companies awarded SBIR Phase 2 awards nationwide, Inventherm is the only company from Louisiana.

In addition to helping Inventherm advance the Cremmjoy technology, the grant provides funding for Inventherm to conduct essential food safety studies, develop safe operating guidelines, and further develop the commercialization plan.

Conventional soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt and frozen beverage machines have historically been a challenge for foodservice operators globally because they require disassembly, cleaning, and sanitizing to keep the product safe for consumption.

“We are thrilled to receive this Phase 2 funding to help us advance our soft serve technology towards an initial design for manufacturing,” says Jason Hugenroth, president and CEO of Inventherm and founder of Cremmjoy.