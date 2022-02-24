Baton Rouge companies lose out to New York firm on University Lakes Project 

Niagara Falls, New York-based Sevenson Environmental Services Inc. has been awarded a construction contract for the University Lakes Project, beating out two Baton Rouge firms for the job.

According to an announcement from University Lakes Project, Sevenson will work with project master designer Sasaki Associates Inc. and flood risk reduction designer Stantec Consulting Services Inc. to finalize designs and develop a maximum price for the first phase of work, including flood risk reduction and mobility improvements around the lakes.

The first phase of improving the lakes is fully funded, and work is expected to begin late this summer.

Sevenson was selected as the construction manager based on its response to a public request for proposals to initiate the restoration of the six lakes surrounding the LSU campus: City Park Lake, Erie Lake, College Lake, Campus Lake, University Lake and Lake Crest. The RFP was issued Dec. 27, 2021, with a response deadline of Jan. 31, 2022.

In addition to Sevenson, Baton Rouge-based Five-S Group LLC and The Lemoine Company LLC submitted responses for consideration.

On Feb. 21, a group comprising representatives of each project partner and relevant professionals reviewed and scored proposals submitted by the three firms and made a recommendation to the University Lakes project management committee, which then made the final selection. Read more about the University Lakes Project from Daily Report.