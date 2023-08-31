Baton Rouge companies dominate half of the new LSU Roaring 20 list 

The Capital Region dominates the 2023 LSU Roaring 20 list, representing half of the top 20 revenue producers.

LSU released this week its annual list of the 100 fastest-growing companies and top revenue-producing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates.

Actual rankings for both the LSU 100 and the Roaring 20 will be revealed in October at a private gala. The Roaring 20 represent the top 20 revenue producers among the companies that applied to be part of the LSU 100.

Ten of the Roaring 20 firms are based in Baton Rouge. Listed alphabetically, they are:

Investar Bank

ISC Constructors LLC

Lipsey’s LLC

MAPP LLC

Performance Contractors, Inc.

Provident Resources Group Inc.

PSC Group

The Newtron Group LLC

Turner Industries Group LLC

Window World of Baton Rouge

Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, Baton Rouge-based Horizon Financial Group and Lipsey’s have earned rankings on the lists all 13 years.

In recent years, LSU has recognized the top 10 revenue producers on the LSU 100 list as the Roaring 10; however, for 2023 that group was expanded to 20 companies to be more inclusive, says Michelle Boullion, director of LSU Executive Education.

The company rankings on both the LSU 100 and the Roaring 20 lists will be revealed in October. See the lists.