Baton Rouge chemical manufacturer Deltech acquires StanChem

Deltech Holdings LLC, a chemical manufacturer based in the Baton Rouge area, today announced its acquisition of Connecticut’s StanChem Inc.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deltech, founded in 1988, operates two production units on a 111-acre site, manufacturing high-performance aromatic monomers and resins for the coatings, composites, construction and other end markets. The company’s plant is located in the industrial facilities corridor along Highway 61 North. Deltech also produces crystal polystyrene at its plant in Troy, Ohio.

StanChem manufactures emulsion polymers for architectural and industrial markets, as well as a line of protective coatings through Albi Protective Coatings. The company will operate under the name StanChem Resins. Read the full release.