Baton Rouge casinos just experienced a hot streak. Here’s why

The house was on a winning streak in October, as Baton Rouge casinos collectively boosted their revenue by 13.9% compared to September, according to the latest state gaming board report.

Leading the pack was the Belle of Baton Rouge, with whopping month-over-month 225.2% revenue growth. The casino brought in $325,011 in October, more than triple its September earnings of $99,947. But year-over-year revenue told a different story, with a 59.2% dip compared to October 2023.

The Queen Baton Rouge posted an 8.2% increase in October revenue, raking in $7,243,699, up from September’s $6,695,950. The Queen not only delivered a strong monthly performance, but also claimed a 13.3% revenue rise compared to last October.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge was once again the Capital Region’s top earner. The casino collected $13,570,586 in October, compared to September’s $11,760,809—a 15.4% uptick. Year over year, revenue was up 1.2%.

Together, Baton Rouge casinos reported $21,139,296 in October, up from $18,556,706 in September. Compared to October 2023, total revenue in Baton Rouge is up 2.6%.

