Baton Rouge casinos continue revenue uptick

Baton Rouge casinos made more money in December compared to the prior month and the previous December, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest reports to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

In the Baton Rouge market:

Baton Rouge casinos took in about $24.2 million last December, up 3% from the previous month and almost 41% compared to December 2020.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge took in $17.8 million, up 1.7% from November and 44.1% from a year ago.

Hollywood Baton Rouge took in about $5 million, up 7.4% from November and 36.9% from a year ago.

The Belle of Baton Rouge took in about $1.3 million, up 5.1% from November and 15.8% from a year ago.

The $24.2 million December total exceeds December 2019 by about $5.8 million.

Statewide, the river-adjacent casinos produced about $164.1 million, up 11.2% from November and 34.6% year over year.

Sports betters wagered almost $39.5 million in December at the 11 facilities the state board oversees that have established sports books so far, which includes L’Auberge Baton Rouge, leading to about $4.4 million in net proceeds and about $438,000 in tax revenue. While the betting total was up from November as three new sports books opened for business, the “win ratio,” and therefore tax revenue, was down, gaming control board chair Ronnie Johns noted.

“There must have been a bunch of upsets in December,” he says.

As for fantasy sports, Draft Kings, which has been operating in Louisiana since July, has made a total of about $1.3 million and generated $107,000 in taxes. Fan Duel, operating since October, has made $74,000 and generated $6,000 in taxes, officials say.