Baton Rouge casinos cash in with their best month of 2025

Baton Rouge’s casinos recorded an increase in revenue last month, accounting for their best month of the year so far.

The casinos posted a 12% increase in revenue in May, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Combined revenue for the three casinos reached $28 million in May, up from $25 million in April. The previous high this year was $27.7 million in March.

May revenue was also up 19% from the $23.5 million earned in May 2024.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge pulled in the most last month at $17.6 million, a 14.3% increase over April’s $15.4 million. Year over year, its revenue increased 21%.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, meanwhile, saw the largest increase in revenue last month, generating $904,340, a 17.2% increase from $771,796 in April and 48% more than in May 2024.

The Queen Baton Rouge brought in $9.5 million last month, up 7.5% from $8.8 million in April. The casino’s year-over-year revenue increased 13.3%.

The Queen was the most visited casino in Baton Rouge last month, attracting 120,305 guests. L’Auberge drew 113, 549 visitors.

Statewide, Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos collectively drew over 1.4 million visitors. Combined revenue reached $175 million in May, up nearly 16% from $151.7 million in April. Year-over-year revenues increased by 13.7%.