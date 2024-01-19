Baton Rouge casino revenue up in December from prior month

Baton Rouge casinos saw their cumulative December revenue rise by 9.1% from November, according to the state gaming board’s latest report.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge was largely responsible for that growth with an 11.1% uptick in revenue from November. At nearly $15 million in revenue, it was the Capital Region’s top earner, though it is down 9% from December of 2022.

The Queen Baton Rouge, which was the only Baton Rouge casino to see an increase in revenue from October to November, continued that momentum with a 6.7% increase in December. The Queen is up 54.4% from last year.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, meanwhile, was the only Baton Rouge casino to see its revenue dip from November, posting an 8.3% drop. Compared to last year, The Belle of Baton Rouge is down a hefty 41.2%.

In total, Baton Rouge casinos reported $22,441,560 in December, up from November’s $20,576,188. Compared to December of 2022, cumulative casino revenue in Baton Rouge is up 2.1 percent.

