Baton Rouge casino revenue down in January from prior month

Baton Rouge casinos saw their cumulative January revenue fall by 9.6% from December, according to the state gaming board’s latest report.

Bringing in $6,087,220, The Queen Baton Rouge saw the largest decline with a 10.7% revenue dip from December. Compared to January 2023, though, the casino is up 63.3%.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge was once again the Capital Region’s top earner with $13,571,034 in revenue, a 9.3% drop from December. The casino is down 9.9% from last year.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, meanwhile, was the lowest earner with $639,977 in revenue, a 3.4% dip from December. Compared to last year, the casino is down a substantial 39.2%.

In total, Baton Rouge casinos reported $20,298,232 in January, down from December’s $22,441,560. Compared to January 2023, cumulative casino revenue in Baton Rouge is up 2.3%. Read the state gaming board’s full report here.

The decline in revenue across all three casinos can at least partly be attributed to harsh winter weather, The Center Square reports.