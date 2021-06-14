Baton Rouge bridge advocates say bill could shave two years off project timeline

A bill approved in the final hours of the legislative session last week that would dedicate about $300 million a year to new transportation infrastructure projects could shave two years or more off the timeline for a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge, advocates of the project say.

HB514—which would gradually transfer 60% of the revenues generated by a vehicle sales tax from the state general fund to a special transportation fund—would help cover several new road and bridge projects around the state including the Baton Rouge span.

The bill does not say how much of the $300 million a year the Baton Rouge project might get, though the bill does specify that 75% of the money will go to new “mega” projects while the other 25% will go to “preservation” of existing projects.

But the significance of the recurring revenue stream is that it could be used to bond out money needed to begin design and construction, says Jay Campbell, chairman of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District.

What’s more, the money could be used to secure federal matching funds, which could ultimately pay for as much as 90% of the project, which has an estimated $1 billion price tag.

“There are federal matches available that could be as high as 90 percent and as low as 80 percent for projects like these,” Campbell says. “If you have state funding, you can get expedited treatment for environmental reviews. Everything the feds do, if you have a funded project, you get put to the front of the heap, which could literally save, realistically, 24 months of the planning process.”

Campbell is among many across the state touting the benefits of the bill in hopes that Gov. John Bel Edwarsd will sign it into law. Though it contains provisions that would allocate money to many long overdue and badly needed road and bridge projects across the state, Edwards has concerns about the bill’s impact on the state’s general fund.

Supporters of the bill tried to mitigate that impact with several provisions that will transfer the funds gradually and also limit transfers if state revenues drop a certain amount in one year.

But it is unclear what Edwards will do.

Campbell plans to reach out to the governor and urge him to sign the bill.

“I think it is so important not only to Baton Rouge, but to this region, the state and the east-west, west-east traffic of everyone who travels I10,” he says. “A decision today for funding does not result in a completed bridge for many, many years so it is critical that we get this process started sooner rather than later.”

Campbell cannot estimate how many years it might take for a new bridge to come to fruition if HB514 is enacted. But he says construction should take “seven or eight years from the start of shoveling,” and there are at least a couple of years of environmental review, design and engineering work before any sort of groundbreaking.

In other words, at least a decade.

“That’s why it’s so important we get started,” he says.

The Capital Area Road and Bridge District is scheduled to have its regular quarterly meeting later this month, at which time the commission is expected to get a consulting update on advanced planning.

