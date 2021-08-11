Baton Rouge beer, liquor companies concerned over bottle, can shortage

A national shortage of cans and glass bottles is causing problems for beer and liquor manufacturers and limiting booze supplies in some parts of the country.

So far, the shortage hasn’t had a negative impact on business for Baton Rouge’s Three Roll Estate, though Matt Street, the distillery’s marketing designer, says it’s hard to tell if that will change if the shortage goes on for several more months.

“It won’t be good,” Street says. “I don’t think our distributor will be thrilled with it, but they’re not going to turn any sort of product down if we have to change the shape of the bottle slightly.”

A lack of glass bottles and aluminum cans has helped cause liquor shortages in parts of Vermont, North Carolina, South Dakota, Ohio and Minnesota, Forbes reports. Contributing to the problem is:

• Labor shortages and the sudden reopening of many bars;

• Supply chain issues with polyvinyl butyral, a critical material for laminated glass, is helping to spur a nationwide glass shortage, according to The U.S. Glass News Network.

“The supply chain is kind of backed up right now,” Street says.

Street says the fear of a shortage is causing some buyers to over-order, and manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand. He says his company ordered a few pallets of glassware in May that were supposed to be ready in June but have been delayed multiple times.

Major brands like Jack Daniels are also having problems, and glass companies are likely to focus on their bigger customers first over a “smaller fish” like Three Roll Estate.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm,” says Cary Koch, who represents the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild. “The craft industry is very concerned.”

Craft brewers and consumers tend to prefer cans, Koch says. The popularity of ready-made cocktails, wine and other products in cans was increasing demand for cans even before the pandemic caused supply chain problems and increased demand for beer for home consumption rather than in bars, he adds.

Koch says soft drink makers saw the shortage coming and bought up cans. As with distillers, Louisiana craft brewers are a lower priority for manufacturers than large corporations.

Koch says local brewers so far have been able to adjust, though they might have to get creative with their sales and packaging if the problem extends into next year as he fears.