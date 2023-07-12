Baton Rouge-based Tilt behind rebranding of Luzianne Teas 

Iconic New Orleans brand Luzianne Teas is rebranding, starting with the launch of a new hot tea line.

Reily Foods Co., which owns Luzianne Teas, tapped Baton Rouge-based Tilt last year to help with the redesign. Tilt also helped Reily earlier this year with its rebranding of Blue Plate Mayonnaise, another brand owned by Reily and which got its start in New Orleans.

Scott Hodgin, partner at Tilt and head designer, says that over the years, Luzianne’s design had lost connection with the brand’s roots and heritage. Designers reached into the archives to look at old packaging of Luzianne, which was founded as a coffee company in 1902, for inspiration and helped create a modern interpretation of the legacy design.

The new illustrations, launched this spring with Luzianne’s new Southern Blends hot tea line, channel a “Southern United States” mindset, says Hodgin. Each label features a different front porch along with illustrations of the flavors—honeyed peach, watermelon and honey, and mint and rose blossom.

“The typography you see is supposed to evoke summer Southern living—it’s laid back and casual,” Hodgin says. “The illustrations are all hand-done. We used soft colors that also brought in the flavors presented for the Southern Blends.”

Tilt has been involved with several rebranding projects for Louisiana companies over the years—including Dixie Beer’s rebranding to Faubourg Brewing Co. The Baton Rouge firm is working on other rebranding projects for Reily, but Hodgin says details can’t be released yet.