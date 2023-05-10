SJB Group purchased by CEO, merging with GWS Engineering

Matthew Estopinal, CEO of SJB Group and co-owner of GWS Engineering, on Tuesday announced that he has purchased the Baton Rouge-based firm for an undisclosed price, and merged GWS into the company.

SJB Group offers civil engineering, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering and construction services. GWS’s projects and staff were already being folded into SJB’s operations prior to Estopinal’s purchase of SJB, and the firm will eventually be closed, says SJB President Jackie de Bordes. Estopinal is an Army veteran, meaning that the firm is now classified as a veteran-owned business.

Estopinal and Karen Kennedy purchased GWS in December 2019. Kennedy will continue in a leadership role as vice president and engineering and subsurface utility engineering lead.