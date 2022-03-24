Baton Rouge-based Hays Breard Financial Group joins Cetera

Baton Rouge-based financial adviser group Hays Breard Financial Group has joined Summit Financial Networks, a region of California-based Cetera Advisor Networks, Cetera announced today.

Partnering with Cetera, a group of independent broker-dealers, will give Hays Breard the ability to provide clients with a higher level of service, technology and knowledge, say Ray Hays and Michael Breard, managing partners. The company has already integrated some of Cetera’s technology and growth services into its practice.

Cetera will also be able to provide a personalized growth plan for Hays Breard and its clients, says John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera.

Hays Breard was previously associated with LPL Financial, another California-based broker-dealer company.

Hays Breard is one of several adviser groups to affiliate with Cetera in recent weeks. The firm has recruited multiple practices this year, including InTouch Wealth Advisors, Tracy Veillette and Kate Lewis.