Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360 gets $16M Naval Academy contract

Baton Rouge-based facility maintenance and construction firm Genesis 360 LLC was recently awarded a $16 million, five-year contract from the U.S. Naval Academy.

According to the company’s announcement, the contract includes the maintenance of the entire academy campus and military base in Annapolis, Maryland, which comprises more than 300 acres.

Genesis 360 President Craig Stevens served in the Air Force for 25 year before founding the company in 2015. Genesis 360 has an office in downtown Baton Rouge and in Houston and aims to be the “Amazon” of maintenance and construction, providing a wide range of services as a one-stop-shop contractor, according to the announcement.