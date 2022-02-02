Bascom Hunter acquires Houston firm Seamech 

Baton Rouge aerospace and defense contractor Bascom Hunter continues its expansion with the acquisition of Texas-based Seamech, the local company announced today.

In 2020, it acquired California-based Xcelaero, and a Bascom Hunter official says the company is considering more acquisitions in the near future.

Bascom Hunter started out at the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park and is now headquartered just off Picardy Avenue near Essen Lane. Seamech, headquartered in Houston with manufacturing operations based in Glendale, Arizona, supplies environmental control systems and components.

Seamech’s 10 employees, including founder and President Blaine Streeter and Vice President Mike Harness, will be retained but will not relocate to Baton Rouge, bringing Bascom Hunter’s total number of employees to 45.

The Navy awarded Bascom Hunter a $4 million contract in 2019 that was modified last year to be worth more than $13.2 million.