Baton Rouge’s Arkel International acquires business line in Marshall Islands 

Baton Rouge-based infrastructure and technical services firm Arkel International has acquired San Juan Construction’s business line in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Arkel’s purchase of San Juan is part of an effort to expand the company’s international footprint, according to a news release

Arkel CEO John Moore specifically cites San Juan’s Kwajalein Island construction projects as a major reason in pursuing the deal.

“We quickly became comfortable with the synergies that San Juan’s projects and assets on Kwajalein Island offered us, [and] this acquisition will allow us to accelerate our growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition represents an opportunity to increase our portfolio of providing global construction services in geographically challenging locations,” Moore said in a prepared statement.

Arkel’s acquisition continues the company’s expressed purpose to provide infrastructure, construction, power solutions, and life support services in more than 40 countries. San Juan has offices in Montrose, Colorado, and Manila, Philippines.

The deal, which closed on Sept. 22 for an undisclosed amount, was overseen by the law firm of Bass, Berry and Sims.