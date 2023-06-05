Baton Rouge-based Amedisys receives competing buyout offer

Just over a month after announcing a pending merger agreement, Amedisys has received a competing buyout offer that might be a better deal for shareholders.

Amedisys, a home health and hospice company headquartered in Baton Rouge, is discussing the all-cash offer with Optum, a diversified health services company, though the agreement with Option Care Health is still in effect.

“Amedisys remains bound by the terms of the merger agreement with Option Care Health, and Amedisys’ Board has not determined that Optum’s proposal constitutes a Superior Proposal as defined in the merger agreement with Option Care Health,” Amedisys says in a prepared statement issued this morning.

Option Care Health and Amedisys on May 3 announced an agreement to combine in an all-stock deal that prices Amedisys at $3.6 billion. Under that agreement, which regulators and shareholders have not yet approved, Amedisys stockholders would receive 3.0213 shares of Option Care Health common stock for each share of Amedisys common stock they hold when the transaction closes. This is equivalent to $97.38 per Amedisys share, based on Option Care Health’s May 2 closing stock price, according to Hospice News.

However, the unsolicited offer from Optum, a diversified health services company, would be worth $100 per share in cash, according to today’s statement. Amedisys’ share price spiked 15.5% premarket today following the news, Seeking Alpha reports.

Amedisys had a market capitalization of $10 billion in 2021, though the stock market value was $2.96 billion ($90.92 per share) when this story was written.

Under the Option Care Health deal, Option Care CEO John Rademacher would become head of the larger company. According to the May announcement, “it is expected that the broader leadership team will comprise talent from both legacy organizations” while maintaining “substantial operations” in Amedisys’ corporate locations in Baton Rouge and Nashville.