Baton Rouge-based Amedisys expands operations in North Carolina

Amedisys today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to expand its home health operations in North Carolina.

Under the terms of the agreement, expected to close April 30, 2021, Baton Rouge-based Amedisys will acquire the rights to operate certified home health care services in Randolph County, North Carolina, and surrounding areas within a 50-mile radius. The service area provides access to 31,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage enrollees.

Teonie Aurelio, president of Amedisys home health, says in the announcement that the agreement will expand Amedysis’ footprint and further its efforts to be “America’s solution to aging in place.”

Today’s announcement marks the latest in a series of strategic moves from the company, which in 2019 set its sights on acquiring 2,000 existing home health agencies and has launched multiple partnerships over the past year.

Upon close, Amedisys will open a startup care center to serve patients in the newly acquired service area. Amedisys is the second largest provider of home health care in the U.S. with 320 locations across 34 states.