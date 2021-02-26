Baton Rouge assistant CAO resigns for new state role

Veneeth Iyengar has resigned from his position as assistant chief administrative officer to lead the state’s efforts for broadband development and connectivity, the city-parish announced this morning.

Iyengar’s last day with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration will be March 26. He first joined the administration in early 2018 and led the administration’s efforts around economic development, small business and building innovative public-private partnerships.

“Veneeth was often the tip of the spear for leading projects that benefit our community,” Broome says. “From revitalizing the Howell Place Medical Complex, to executing the partnership with eBay for their Retail Revival Program and coming up with tactical solutions to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic, his work will be felt for years to come.”

A former member of the Peace Corps, Iyengar was named one of Business Report’s Forty under 40 in 2018.