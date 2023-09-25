Baton Rouge-area water companies say saltwater intrusion not a local threat

As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers upgrades an underwater sill to prevent saltwater from creeping farther up the Mississippi River, Capital Region water utilities are reassuring residents and businesses that saltwater intrusion should not impact Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports.

The ongoing drought has left the Mississippi River with such low water levels that salt water from the Gulf of Mexico is flowing in. But the Baton Rouge Water Company, Parish Water Company and Ascension Water Company said today that even if the saltwater flow continues to move toward the Baton Rouge area, it would not impact their operations. The three service providers draw water from aquifers, and not the Mississippi River.

As reported in Daily Report this morning, the Army Corps of Engineers is currently augmenting an existing underwater sill from a depth of -55 feet to a depth of -30 feet, which is expected to delay further progression of the salt water by 10 to 15 days.

Read more about the sill construction from Daily Report, and more about what water utilities are saying from WBRZ-TV.