Baton Rouge area unemployment at 4% in November

The unemployment rate in the nine-parish Capital Region fell by 0.2 percentage points to 4% in November, compared to October, but was up from 3.7% in November 2017.

Not seasonally adjusted data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows Louisiana’s unemployment rate decreased 0.2 percentage points from October to 4.5% in November. However, that figure was also up from 4.2% unemployment in November 2017.

A breakdown of the figures by parish released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission today, shows the following unemployment rates in the Capital Region:

Ascension: 3.8%

East Baton Rouge: 4%

East Feliciana 4.3%

Iberville: 5.5%

Livingston: 3.7%

Pointe Coupee: 4.8%

St. Helena: 5.9%

West Baton Rouge: 4.1%

West Feliciana: 3.7%

For a fifth straight month, LWC says all nine metro areas in Louisiana saw a decrease in month-over-month unemployment rates. However, all nine metros also saw their rates rise in November on a year-over-year basis. At 3.4%, the Lake Charles metro area had the state’s lowest rate in November, while Monroe and Alexandria were tied for the highest rate in the state at 5%. The U.S. rate in November was 3.5%. See the full LWC November jobs report.