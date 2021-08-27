Baton Rouge area sees slight job growth in July

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped to 2,217 last week, despite the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases. There were 5% fewer claims than the previous week’s total of 2,332, according to the latest data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week last year, 12,529 claims were filed in the state. The number of continued claims filed last week decreased to 37,315 from 40,433 the week before. Last week’s continued claims were far below the 250,720 claims during the same week in 2020.

In the Baton Rouge area, 700 jobs were added in July, and 14,700 were added year over year, though business owners report they are still struggling to hire workers.

Baton Rouge saw large job gains in construction, which added 1,200 jobs; heavy and civil engineering, which gained 900; and specialty trade contractors, which added 1,500. Professional and business services and state government suffered heavy losses.