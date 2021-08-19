Baton Rouge-area retailers continue to see strong sales

Baton Rouge-area retailers are continuing to see strong sales in 2021 despite the recent resurgence of COVID-19.

The federal government says retail sales dipped 1.1% in July but remained above pre-pandemic levels. Locally, consumer spending continued to exceed pre-pandemic levels in July, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

“We’ve had a big uptick in sales,” says Chelsea Thibodeaux, marketing manager for Perkins Rowe. “Some of our sales numbers are much higher than pre-COVID. It’s trending up for sure.”

Thibodeaux says she hasn’t heard any concerns from tenants about enforcement of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new mask mandate, saying she hopes “people are kind of used to it.” While she’s not aware of any tenants requiring their employees to get vaccinated, some held on-site vaccination events that were also open to the public, she adds.

“I think everyone is being extra cautious right now,” Thibodeaux says. “So far, I haven’t heard any concerns about a decline in [foot] traffic.”

Angela Lafleur, general manager of Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, says sales have been comparable to 2019.

“We’re doing fine,” she says. “Our shoppers are loyal, and they’re showing up.”

Asked whether customers are balking at wearing face coverings, she says tenants “have not had any issues whatsoever that I know of.”