Baton Rouge area added 2,700 jobs in May 

Baton Rouge employment by Deanna B. Narveson

From April to May, total nonfarm employment in the Baton Rouge area increased by 2,700, bringing the metro’s total number of jobs to 425,900 and making up the bulk of job growth in the state, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s latest report of not seasonally adjusted employment.

Louisiana employment increased by 5,700 jobs in May over the month before, and while most metro areas in the state saw gains, Baton Rouge had the most—and New Orleans actually lost 1,600 jobs.

When compared to May 2020, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment in Louisiana grew by 46,300 to a total of 1,965,200, with the lion’s share going to Baton Rouge, which had15,400 more jobs in May 2023 than in May 2022. See the report.