Baton Rouge area added 2,200 jobs in December

The Baton Rouge metro area added 2,200 jobs from November to December, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. In total, the region registered 404,300 jobs during the month, which is 2,800 more than recorded in December 2021.

The state’s seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment in December was 1,942,600, an increase of 4,800 from November. Compared to December 2021, seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased by 46,200 jobs. This marks the highest employment level for the state since March 2020.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3% during December, the third-lowest rate in series history. Read the full report.