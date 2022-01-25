Baton Rouge airport sees 70% of pre-pandemic passenger volume in 2021 

Passenger numbers continued to rebound at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport last year, with more than 560,000 people flying into and out of the airport in 2021.

This was a nearly 200,000-passenger, or 55%, increase from 2020, according to a news release from the airport.

The airport ended the year slightly ahead of the national percentages relative to 2019 passenger volume, the last full pre-pandemic year. Based on Transportation Security Administration counts, BTR reached 70% of its 2019 passenger numbers verses the national average comparison of 68.8%

The airport’s load factor, which is the percentage of seats filled, has remained high in recent months at over 80%. However, airline staffing, particularly pilot availability, continues to be a challenge to expansion at many airlines.

While not yet back to 2019 levels, airline seating capacity at BTR is continuing to expand. Delta has replaced three of its regional jets to Atlanta with 112-seat, Boeing 717 jets and a fourth is scheduled to be added in March. American and United have also scheduled additional capacity for BTR in the second quarter subject to demand.