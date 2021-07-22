Baton Rouge airport gets $1M grant to help land direct flight to D.C. 

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport could soon add direct flights to Washington, D.C., thanks to a $1 million Federal Aviation Administration grant, according to an announcement from U.S. Rep. Garret Graves.

The Small Community Air Service Development Program grant will go toward establishing a direct flight between Baton Rouge and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, says Jim Caldwell, marketing, public relations and air service development manager at the airport.

Baton Rouge Metro applied for the grant because Washington, D.C., is the top destination for passengers flying out of Baton Rouge that doesn’t already have direct service. The funding will allow the airport to provide a minimum revenue guarantee for the airline that runs the service, which can help keep revenue steady during the first months of a new direct flight. Caldwell says the airport is currently courting several airlines to provide the daily flights including American Airlines, which has a hub in Washington.