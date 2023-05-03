Baton Rouge airport expects travel this year to meet or exceed pre-COVID numbers 

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is seeing an increase in passengers and may meet or exceed pre-pandemic travel numbers this year, spokesperson Jim Caldwell said in a recent interview with WAFB-TV.

Travel at the airport is up 19.11% year over year through March, Caldwell told Daily Report this morning. In 2022, BTR saw roughly 18% more passengers than in 2021.

The jump in travelers coincides with staff shortages at most of the nation’s major airlines, more international travel as a result of pent-up demand and long delays for passport applications, Caldwell says.

Beginning June 1, BTR will have nonstop American Airlines flights to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport.

Read Caldwell’s full interview with WAFB-TV.