Baton Rouge African American Museum adding to interactive experience 

The Baton Rouge African American Museum moved from its longtime location in a former shotgun house on South Boulevard to a new nearly 8,000-square-foot site on St. Louis Street last summer.

Since then, the family behind it has been working hard to make the new site more interactive and educational with Angela Machen and Jason Roberts—children of the late activist and BRAAM founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph—spearheading the project.

Student resource and small business centers are slated to launch this summer, along with history reading and recording rooms, a bus from the Baton Rouge bus boycott that Roberts-Joseph acquired before her death, and space to display rotating works from local artists.

The museum’s history dates back to the ’90s, when Roberts-Joseph started showcasing a small exhibit at community centers and churches during Kwanzaa and Black History Month. It included posters and newspaper clippings gifted from Odell S. Williams, a retired school teacher who would sneak the items into classrooms to teach about Black Americans’ contributions during the segregation era.

Over the years, interest in Roberts-Joseph’s collection grew and she continued to amass more artifacts, eventually moving the collection in 2001 to its former home, the Odell S. Williams Now And Then Museum of African American History.

Through her work, Roberts-Joseph also became close with now-Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, to whom she voiced her desire to one day move the museum to a larger, more prominent space downtown.

After Roberts-Joseph was killed in 2019, Broome took action and the Metro Council agreed to move the museum into a former municipal building a few blocks from the Raising Cane’s River Center. BRAAM was also allotted $250,000 in capital outlay funds to transform the space. Read the full story about the museum from 225 magazine.