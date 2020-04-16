Baton Rouge advocate for Stanford Group victims wins in arbitration hearing

A small group of Stanford Group victims has won a legal battle against Pershing, which served as a clearing firm for Stanford’s Houston-based brokerage from 2005 until its collapse in 2009.

In a recent decision, a Texas-based arbitration panel unanimously found Pershing responsible for losses suffered by the victims and ordered the firm to pay them $5.6 million in damages.

Among those who will receive part of the award is Baton Rouge commercial builder Blaine Smith, who is one of hundreds of Baton Rouge-area victims of the Stanford Group and lost nearly $1.2 million. He has been an outspoken advocate for victims in the 11 years since the Ponzi scheme collapsed and wants others to take heart from his recent victory.

“I want to spread the news to help other victims and possibly future victims,” he says. “After 11 years, justice has been served. This validates our claim that Stanford—a U.S. Registered Broker—its clearing firms, and the banks knew Stanford was a crook stealing our money and they did nothing to stop it.”

But Smith’s victory before the arbitration panel does not necessarily bode well for other local Stanford victims. For one thing, the ruling by the arbitration panel does not establish legal precedent as would a ruling by a judge in court.

“There’s no precedent so the next time there’s a hearing, there’s a new arbitration panel and they start all over again,” says attorney Phil Preis, who represents dozens of other Stanford Group victims in a class-action suit that is currently pending before the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Preis represented nearly 100 Stanford victims in a suit against Pershing six years ago. The case also went before an arbitration panel but, unlike Smith’s, was unsuccessful.

“That was the closest thing to a kangaroo court I’ve ever been in,” Preis says.

It’s also important to remember that dozens of suits seeking literally billions of dollars from the banks and firms that handled Stanford investments remain tied up in litigation, more than a decade after the firm’s collapse. Even in instances where the courts have ruled in favor of the victims, the big banks and firms have appealed or refused to turn over the money.

Locally, Preis’ class-action suit against another firm that serviced Stanford investments, SEI, appeared to be on a road toward victory in early 2019, when a federal judge moved the case from Texas to Louisiana, where most of the victims are located.

But U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson threw out the case last summer on technical grounds in a ruling that stunned Preis and his aging clients. He appealed to the Fifth Circuit, which was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case next week.

Due to the coronavirus crisis that hearing has been postponed indefinitely.