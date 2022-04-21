Baton Rouge adds 1,200 construction jobs over past year

Three out of four metro areas, including Baton Rouge, added construction jobs between March 2021 and March 2022.

Baton Rouge added 1,200 construction jobs, an increase of 3 percent, over the past year, according to the Associated General Contractors of America’s latest report.

Labor shortages likely kept many firms from adding even more employees, association officials say.

The government’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed 364,000 job openings in construction going into March, a 52% jump from a year earlier. Openings exceeded the 342,000 employees hired in February, implying that construction firms would have added twice as many employees if they had been available.

Across the country, Houston added the most construction jobs at 9,300. Lake Charles was seventh with 3,700 jobs.