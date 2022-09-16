Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August from July

Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, bringing the total number of jobs in the metropolitan statistical area to 401,600.

Meanwhile, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from July to 3.5%—a 1.7 percentage-point decline from August 2021. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has declined for 18 consecutive months and has not seen an over-the-month increase since April 2020.

The number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals statewide decreased by 5,449 in August, from 2,027,639 to 2,022,190. Despite the loss, this month’s figure is the 10th highest in the series’ history. Compared to August 2021, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 68,481.

The state’s labor force participation rate, which measures people ages 16 to 64 working or looking for work, was 58.7%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from July. However, the August 2022 rate was 0.9 percentage points higher than August 2021.