Bass Pro broker trying to land IKEA

Area broker Joe Moore, of Re/Max First, is fishing to bring an IKEA outlet store into the Bass Pro Shop development in Denham Springs.

Though far from certain, if successful the shop would be the first IKEA to open in Louisiana. The Swedish-company has a store in Houston and is known for its ready-to-assemble furniture and modern home decor.

While IKEA passed on opening any new stores in the U.S. last year, Moore plans to pitch Denham Springs as a possible destination at a Las Vegas real estate convention in the spring.

“(Denham Springs) is on the interstate and Bass Pro is a (regional) destination already,” Moore says. “We already have traffic flow going there from Bass Pro and Sam’s, we just don’t have a third super anchor.”

Should IKEA decline, next on his wish list is Nebraska Furniture Mart outlet, which operates stores in Texas, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Other options for the land is a hotel or a group of smaller stores, though Moore hopes to secure a “big box” retailer by the end of the year.